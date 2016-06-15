WASHINGTON, June 15 The following are highlights
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's press conference on
Wednesday following the end of a two-day meeting of the U.S.
central bank's policy-setting committee.
ON GROWTH PICKING UP
"Indicators for the second quarter have so far pointed to a
sizable rebound. This recovery is a key factor supporting the
committee's expectation that overall economic activity will
expand at a moderate pace over the next few years."
ON NEUTRAL RATE
"As I said, we have good reason to believe that the so-called
neutral rate or rate compatible with the economy operating at
full employment is low at the present time and many of us
believe as a base case it's reasonable to assume that those
rates will move up over time. But we're not certain of that. It
is one of the uncertainties and there could be revisions in
either direction but thus far in recent SEPs I'd say the
revisions have mainly been in the downward direction."
ON FOREIGN MONETARY POLICY NOT BEING A CONSTRAINT ON FED
"The state of foreign economies, both their growth outlooks
and the stance of monetary policy, those are factors that
influence the U.S. outlook and influence the appropriate stance
of monetary policy....
"So it is certainly relevant to the stance of U.S. monetary
policy and a factor, but when one says 'a constraint,' I really
would not go so far as to say it is a constraint on monetary
policy."
ON WAGE GROWTH
"I would take somewhat faster wage increases to be a sign
that labor market slack is diminishing, and that the labor
market is approaching conditions that are consistent with
maximum employment. I think we have seen some hints, perhaps
preliminary indications, that wage growth is picking up. And as
much as anything I think it's a sign of a generally healthy
labor market, which is what our mandated objective is to achieve
maximum employment. So it would be a symptom of it."
ON NO TIMETABLE FOR RATE HIKE; JULY 'NOT IMPOSSIBLE'
"We do need to make sure that there is sufficient momentum
(in order to raise rates). I don't know what the timetable is
going to be to gain that assurance. Every meeting is live. There
is no meeting that is off the table. No meeting is out in terms
of a possible rate increase. But we really need to look at the
data and I can't pre-specify a timetable so I'm not comfortable
to say it's in the next meeting or two but it could be. It could
be. It's not impossible. It's not impossible that by July for
example we would see data that led us to believe that we are on
a perfectly fine course, and that data was an aberration and
that other concerns would have passed."
ON POLICY AND THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS
"We are very focused on assessing the economic outlook and
making changes that are appropriate without taking politics into
account.
"Look, if the incoming data were in the coming months to
justify the find of gradual increases that we have long
discussed that we see as appropriate in light of the outlook, I
think markets should not be surprised by such a decision if we
make it and it's obviously consistent with the data that we've
seen. The committee will feel free to move in the coming months
if we think it's appropriate.
ON THE JOBS MARKET
"The state of the labor market is still healthy but there's
been something of a loss of momentum ... Exactly what the
reasons are for that slowing, it's hard to say....We should not
overblow the significance of one data point, especially when
other indicators of the labor market are still flashing
green...The committee doesn't feel and doesn't expect, and I
don't expect, that labor market, progress in the labor market
has come to an end."
ON OUTLOOK AMID INTERNATIONAL, LABOR MARKET UNCERTAINTIES
"The (policy-making) committee as a whole never discusses
how many increases should we have this year or next year. That's
not a decision we're making as a committee. We're making
decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis and trying to give a
sense to the public of what we're looking for and what the basis
of a decision will be. And as I indicated first of all
international uncertainties loom large here. We mentioned
Brexit, the UK decision, obviously how that turns out is
something that will factor into future decisions. We're also
looking at the prospects for economic growth and continued
progress in the labor market."
ON THE OUTLOOK, ON EVERY MEETING BEING 'LIVE'
"I have to say with respect to the slowdown we saw in
consumer spending, that seems to be out of line with
fundamentals. We expected it to pick up and we've seen very good
evidence that it has picked up. But now the labor market appears
to have slowed down and we need to assure ourselves that the
underlying momentum in the economy has not diminished. So as I
said, we will be carefully assessing data on the labor market to
make sure that job gains are going to continue at a pace
sufficient to result in further improvement in the labor market,
and we will be watching the spending data to make sure that
growth is picking up in line with our expectations.
Every meeting is live and we could make a decision at any
meeting to adjust the funds rate but that's the kind of thing
that we will want to see to make such decisions."
ON BREXIT
"Brexit...is something we discussed and I think it's fair to
say that it was one of the factors that factored into today's
decisions.
"Clearly this is a very important decision for the United
Kingdom and for Europe. It is a decision that could have
consequences for economic and financial conditions in global
financial markets. If it does so it could have consequences in
turn for the U.S. economic outlook that would be a factor in
deciding on the appropriate path of policy. It is certainly one
of the uncertainties that we discussed and that factored into
today's decision."
ON POLICY CAUTION
"Proceeding cautiously and raising our interest-rate target
will allow us to verify that economic growth will return to a
moderate pace, that the labor market will strengthen further and
that inflation will continue to make progress toward our 2
percent objective. Caution is all the more appropriate given
that short-term interest rates are still near zero, which means
that monetary policy can more effectively respond to
surprisingly strong inflation pressures in the future than to a
weakening labor market and falling inflation."
ON LABOR MARKET SLOWDOWN
"More recently the pace of improvement in the labor market
appears to have slowed markedly. Job gains in April and May are
estimated to have averaged only about 80,000 per month... While
the recent labor market data have on balance been disappointing,
it's important not to overreact to one or two monthly readings.
The committee continues to expect that the labor market will
strengthen further over the next few years. That said, we will
be watching the job market carefully."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer;
Editing by Andrea Ricci)