By Alister Bull
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 7 U.S. Federal Reserve Vice
Chair Janet Yellen will likely secure sufficient votes to be
confirmed as the next head of the central bank, according to one
of her harshest critics in the Senate who sits on the banking
panel that will vet her for the job.
David Vitter, the Louisiana Republican who voted against her
nomination for the No. 2 post in 2010, met with Yellen on
Wednesday afternoon.
He told Reuters Insider television that he had not decided
if he would oppose her nomination this time around, but
predicted she will win sufficient support to garner the 60 votes
needed in the Senate to overcome procedural obstacles to a final
confirmation vote.
"I think this nomination's clearly going to require 60
votes. That is really all we are talking about. So the bar is
going to be 60 votes. That is clear. And she will probably
surpass that bar. I am still deciding on my vote," he said.
President Barack Obama, whose Democrats control 55 of the
100 seats in the Senate, nominated Yellen last month to replace
current Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term expires at the
end of January.
Several Republican senators have said they will place holds
on her nomination in an effort to gain leverage on other issues.
South Carolina's Lindsey Graham wants more information about
a 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya.
Kentucky's Rand Paul wants a vote on legislation he has
proposed that would expose Fed monetary policy decisions to
congressional audit. Vitter is a co-sponsor of Paul's bill.
The Senate Banking Committee is expect to hold a hearing on
Yellen's nomination on Nov. 14.
Although Vitter has not decided how he will vote, he remains
worried by the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy. The central
bank has held interest rates near zero since late 2008 and has
quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to $3.8 trillion with a
series of bond-purchase programs.
"I'm concerned about what seems to be a continuing (of) free
money policy forever. I think we're building up inflationary
pressure in the future; I think there are real dangers there,"
he said, adding that he would also urge Yellen to make big banks
raise more capital.
"I would like her to be very aggressive in terms of ending
too big to fail," he said.