* Yellen stands ground on Fed policy stimulus
* Critics of bond buying get few hints on tapering
* Yellen expected to win Senate confirmation
By Alister Bull and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen
on Thursday robustly defended the Federal Reserve's bold steps
to spur economic growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an
"imperative" at a hearing into her nomination to become the
first woman to lead the U.S. central bank.
Answering questions before the Senate Banking Committee,
Yellen made plain she would press forward with the Fed's
ultra-easy monetary policy until officials were confident a
durable economic recovery was in place that could sustain job
creation.
"I consider it imperative that we do what we can to promote
a very strong recovery," Yellen told the panel.
If confirmed by the Senate, as widely expected, the former
professor and long-time public servant will become the most
powerful woman in the history of world finance. She was
nominated by President Barack Obama to succeed current Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose term expires at the end of January.
Financial markets watched Yellen's performance closely, both
for clues on future policy and to see how she would stand up
under the pressure of the panel's questioning.
Investors liked what they heard, particularly her emphasis
on the need to drive a stronger recovery. U.S. stocks rose as
she testified, with the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500
index closing at fresh record highs.
U.S. Treasury debt prices also climbed, as did gold prices,
while the dollar held earlier gains.
With her husband, Nobel-Prize-winning economist George
Akerlof, seated behind her, Yellen appeared poised, calm and
well-prepared as she answered and parried some pointed but
respectful questions from the mostly male committee members.
The hearing largely lacked flashpoints and, importantly, the
seasoned central banker made no missteps that might have rattled
investors.
"This ain't her first rodeo," was the title of a research
note from JPMorgan's Fed watcher Michael Feroli.
"SUGAR HIGH"
Yellen, who has served as the Fed's No. 2 official since
2010 and who led the San Francisco Fed before then, has been a
strong advocate of the U.S. central bank's aggressive and
unorthodox measures to boost economic growth and employment.
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and has quadrupled its balance sheet to $3.8 trillion through
three massive rounds of bond purchases. Some Republican
lawmakers worry those actions risk stoking inflation or asset
bubbles, concerns that were aired at the hearing.
"I think the economy has gotten used to the sugar you've put
out there, and I just worry that we're on a sugar high," said
Senator Mike Johanns, a Republican from Nebraska.
Yellen admitted the bond buying, or quantitative easing,
could not continue forever and said the Fed was acutely aware
the program had costs as well as benefits.
But she said the benefits outweighed the costs right now,
and made clear there was no set timetable for reducing the Fed's
current $85 billion per month pace of purchases, saying any
decision would be driven by economic data.
"I do not see the program as continuing indefinitely,"
Yellen said. "We ... are attempting to assess whether or not we
have seen meaningful progress in the labor market. And what the
(Fed's policy) committee is looking for is signs we will have
growth that is strong enough to promote continued progress."
Yellen said she did not believe that U.S. stocks or the
housing market were in bubble territory, and assured the panel
that the central bank would focus intently to spot any risky
investment behavior before financial stability was compromised.
"I absolutely believe that our supervisory abilities are
critical, and they're just as important as monetary policy," she
said.
Yellen also said she would not rule out using monetary
policy to prick future bubbles, although she said it was a blunt
tool that should only be used when regulatory measures fail.
RESPECTFUL TREATMENT
The banking committee, where Democrats occupy 12 of the 22
seats, needs to vet Yellen's credentials before sending her
nomination to the full Senate for consideration.
A committee aide said the panel could vote on Yellen as
early as next week, although a senior Democratic aide separately
said the full Senate would not be able to vote before the
Thanksgiving holiday at the end of the month.
Despite worries among some Republicans that she might not be
tough enough on inflation and asset bubbles, she is expected to
easily win confirmation.
Obama's Democrats and their allies control 55 of the
Senate's 100 seats, which means the 67-year-old former economics
professor needs to win backing from only five Republicans to
reach the 60-vote threshold necessary to overcome any procedural
hurdles.
The hearing, which lasted a little over two hours, featured
little of the hostile rhetoric that Tea Party conservatives
frequently level at the Fed, which they argue has enabled loose
spending in Washington by keeping the government's borrowing
costs so low.
Including her prior stint at the San Francisco Fed and an
earlier one on the Fed's Washington board, Yellen has served as
a policymaker at the central bank for nearly 12 years.
At one point, Senator Bob Corker, a Republican from
Tennessee and a critic of the Fed's current policies, went out
of his way to point out she had never voted against an interest
rate hike - offering her an opportunity to lean against
perceptions she is too dovish.
Corker voted against Yellen's nomination as Fed vice chair
in 2010 and his office has previously said he would vote against
her again.
TOO BIG TO FAIL
One Republican panel member, Senator David Vitter of
Louisiana, said he would vote "no," in part because he did not
believe Yellen would do enough to tackle the problem of banks
that are so big they could threaten the financial system.
"She made it crystal clear today that she would continue the
Fed's current policies of continuing 'Too Big To Fail' and free
money, quantitative easing, with no wind down in sight," he said
in a statement.
For much of the hearing, lawmakers grilled Yellen about the
Fed's efforts to guard against a repeat financial crisis.
She defended the central bank's current course of pushing
for higher capital and liquidity at the biggest U.S. banks,
which she said would help make those firms less risky. She also
hinted at additional measures that could be on the way.
For instance, Yellen said the Fed might issue new rules for
Wall Street's role in commodities trading once it finishes a
review of banks' activities in that area. She also said banks
that rely on short-term wholesale funding could face additional
capital or collateral requirements.