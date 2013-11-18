WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee said it would vote on Thursday on President Barack Obama's nomination of Janet Yellen to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve.

The committee will meet at 10.00 a.m. (1500 GMT) to vote on whether to send Yellen's nomination to the full Senate for consideration, it said in a statement on Monday.

Yellen, who would be the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank, is expected to win confirmation with relative ease.