By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON Nov 21 Janet Yellen will take an
important step on Thursday toward becoming the first woman to
lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the Senate Banking Committee
expected to back the nomination and clear her path to take the
central bank's helm.
President Barack Obama nominated the Fed's current vice
chair to replace Ben Bernanke when his terms ends on Jan. 31 and
she had been expected to win confirmation with relative ease.
The banking panel, where Obama's Democrats occupy 12 of the
22 seats, will vote at 10.00 a.m. (1500 GMT) on whether to pass
her confirmation forward for consideration by the full Senate.
Yellen, viewed as a monetary policy dove who puts more
weight on driving down high unemployment than the risk this will
ignite future inflation, will preside over a central bank that
has taken dramatic steps to spur U.S. growth and hiring.
It has held interest rates near zero since late 2008 and
quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to $3.9 trillion
through three massive asset purchase campaigns aimed at lowering
the cost of long-term borrowing.
This has made the Fed a target for Republican lawmakers
worried that these ultra-easy policies have enabled big spending
by the Obama administration.
Little of this concern was forcefully raised by critics
during Yellen's hearing before the banking panel last week,
which she sailed through. Her confirmation is expected to be
equally smooth, with a vote likely in December.
Democrats control 55 of the 100 votes in the chamber, which
means she needs to only secure the backing from five Republicans
to overcome Senate procedural hurdles, and looks well on the way
to reaching that threshold.
Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee declared on Wednesday that
he would support her confirmation and three other Republicans
have also publicly said they were inclined to vote in her favor.
"In the end, I do believe she has the qualifications
necessary to be the Fed chairman and plan to support her
nomination," said Corker, who voted against Yellen as Fed vice
chair in 2010.
In addition to Corker, Senator Susan Collins of Maine has
told reporters she is inclined to support the nomination. Aides
for Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma and Senator Lindsey Graham of
South Carolina say they are likewise minded.
Also, an aide for Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said he was
always predisposed to show deference on presidential
nominations, although he has not yet declared how he would vote
this time.
There are some remaining obstacles. Republican Kentucky
Senator Rand Paul plans to put a hold on her nomination in order
to get a vote on a bill he has sponsored to expose the Fed to
more congressional scrutiny. But he told Reuters TV that he did
not expect to be able to block her successful confirmation.