FOREX-Dollar buckles vs yen on heightened risk aversion, RBA awaited
* Aussie awaits RBA decision for immediate cues (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. Senate is unlikely to vote on Janet Yellen's nomination to head the Federal Reserve before Wednesday, the chamber's top Democrat indicated on Friday.
Majority Leader Harry Reid said consideration of Yellen's nomination would not come until after the Senate took up a defense bill on Wednesday.
* Aussie awaits RBA decision for immediate cues (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its memory chip unit being split off and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.