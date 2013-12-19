WASHINGTON Dec 19 The Democratic-led U.S. Senate may vote to confirm Janet Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve in a rare weekend session on Saturday, an aide said on Thursday.

The Senate appears certain to confirm Yellen to replace Ben Bernanke, whose term expires next month. Democrats had hoped to vote on Yellen on Thursday or Friday, but have thus far been unable to reach a needed time agreement with Republicans to speed things up, an aide said.