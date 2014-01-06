WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. Senate, kicking off
its 2014 session on Monday, intends to waste no time making
history as it moves to approve Janet Yellen to be the first
woman to head the Federal Reserve.
A Senate vote is set for 5:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) on Yellen, 67,
who has been vice chair of the U.S. central bank since 2010.
If confirmed, Yellen would succeed Ben Bernanke, whose
second four-year term ends on Jan. 31.
In an early sign that Yellen commands enough support to win
confirmation, the Democratic-controlled Senate voted 59-34 on
Dec. 20 to move forward with the nomination.
President Barack Obama's choice of Yellen put her in line to
become the first female chief of the powerful U.S. central bank
in its 100-year history and just one of a handful of women
heading central banks globally.
Yellen has been an unwavering advocate of the Fed's
aggressive steps to boost the U.S. economy as it struggled to
emerge from a severe economic recession.
In late 2008, the Fed cut overnight interest rates to near
zero and has since conducted a series of massive bond purchase
programs intended to keep long-term borrowing costs low.
The result has been a falling U.S. jobless rate, which hit a
five-year low in November of 7 percent as the pace of economic
growth has also picked up.
Assuming the Senate approves her nomination, Yellen's main
task will be to navigate the central bank's way out of its
extraordinary stimulus, dialing down its current bond-buying
program. The U.S. central bank trimmed that program to $75
billion per month, from $85 billion, at a much anticipated
policy meeting last month.
During a mid-November Senate Banking Committee hearing on
her nomination, Yellen defended the Fed's aggressive actions to
foster economic growth and said, "I consider it imperative that
we do what we can to promote a very strong recovery."
Some Republicans expressed concerns the Fed may have gone
too far. "I think the economy has gotten used to the sugar
you've put out there and I just worry that we're on a sugar
high," Senator Mike Johanns of Nebraska said at the time.