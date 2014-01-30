WASHINGTON Jan 30 Janet Yellen, the first woman
to chair the Federal Reserve in its 100-year history, will take
over the reins of the U.S. central bank on Saturday and formally
be sworn in next week, the Fed said on Thursday.
Yellen, 67, who begins her post as the Fed unwinds its
unprecedented efforts to boost the U.S. economy, will be sworn
in at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) on Feb. 3. She will have full
authority as the top central banker from Saturday until the
swearing-in ceremony, according to the Fed.
She succeeds Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year
term expires on Friday. Yellen will be sworn in by Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo, a Fed official said on condition of anonymity.
Yellen will be one of a handful of women heading central
banks globally. Her main task will be to navigate the U.S.
central bank's way out of its extraordinary stimulus, beginning
with a further dialing down of its massive bond-buying program,
and deciding when to raise rates.
The Fed has already announced a $20 billion reduction in its
monthly asset purchases and is expected to completely shut down
the program by year-end.
Yellen will remain in her current role as Fed vice chair
over the weekend but will have authority to exercise all duties
of the chair, the Fed said.
President Barack Obama has nominated Stanley Fischer, former
head of the Bank of Israel, to succeed Yellen in the number two
position. The Senate must still confirm Fischer for the job, so
it will be temporarily unfilled.