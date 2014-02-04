WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. House Financial Services Committee will release Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's prepared testimony on the central bank's semiannual monetary policy report at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Tuesday, Feb. 11, a spokesman for the committee said.

The release of the testimony comes an hour and a half before the committee is scheduled to open a hearing with Yellen, who was sworn into office on Monday to succeed Ben Bernanke.