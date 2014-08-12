* Nightmare would be recession, subsequent backtracking on
rates
* Inflation the familiar foe, unlike protracted downturn
* New chair brings patience, preparation to the table
By Howard Schneider and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Aug 12 Approaching a
historic turn in U.S. monetary policy, Janet Yellen has staked
her tenure as chair of the Federal Reserve on a simple
principle: she'd rather fight inflation than another economic
downturn.
Interviews with current and former Fed officials indicate
that Yellen and core decision-makers at the U.S. central bank
are determined not to raise interest rates too early and risk
hurting the fragile U.S. economy.
It's a commitment that will be vigorously tested in coming
months as pressure builds inside the Fed, among Republicans on
Capitol Hill, and perhaps even in financial markets, for the Fed
to acknowledge a strengthening U.S. economy with its first
interest-rate increase in more than eight years. A global
central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week
will give Yellen a major stage on which to press her case.
After taking over from Ben Bernanke in February, she has
developed a distinct style: off-the-cuff and personable in
public appearances, unusually direct in calling attention to the
plight of the unemployed, meticulous in her preparation for Fed
meetings and highly attuned to the opinions of her colleagues,
the Fed sources say.
A common adjective used to describe her in meetings is
"over-prepared." She is able to deeply question staff and
colleagues about the fine points of their presentations, and so
far has been able to forge consensus statements that have
satisfied the Fed hawks most concerned about the inflation
threat while keeping the central bank focused more on
employment.
The nightmare scenario she wants to avoid is hiking rates
only to see financial markets and the economy take such a hit
that she has to backtrack. Until the Fed has gotten rates up
from the current level near zero to more normal levels, it would
have little room to respond if the economy threatened to head
into another recession.
Inflation, on the other hand, is a familiar foe that Fed
officials say they are confident they can control with
conventional policy tools.
"If the Fed were to generate too much economic growth and
higher inflation, that is a much better situation to be in than
one of a faltering economic recovery and the need to rely even
more on unconventional tools," said David Stockton, the Fed's
chief economist until 2011 who is now a senior fellow at the
Peterson Institute for International Economics.
"The Fed knows how to contain inflation if it is moving," he
said, while the impact at this point of another downturn "are
more uncertain and hard to counter."
The risks of moving too soon, Stockton and others in and
outside the Fed say, include snuffing out an already tepid
housing market recovery with higher mortgage rates, depressing
business investment and durable goods purchases, and triggering
sudden declines in asset prices.
And after extraordinary efforts to right the U.S. economy
after the financial crisis struck, there would likely be little
appetite among Republicans or other fiscal conservatives on
Capitol Hill to use fiscal policy to counter a fresh recession,
making it all the more important for Yellen to avoid helping to
cause such a reversal.
"The challenge that she and the Fed as an institution face
is to support the recovery, because fiscal policy ... is no
longer on the table for both political and economic reasons,"
said David Lipton, first deputy managing director at the
International Monetary Fund. "Now that (the economy) is
recovering, the challenge is to gauge its strength and make sure
it stays on the right path."
The other scary scenario is that a bout of
swifter-than-expected inflation could erode three decades of
hard-earned confidence that prices will remain under control,
which in turn could make it easier for higher inflation to take
firm root. The Fed's more hawkish officials also worry that the
longer rates remain ultra low the more likely it is that
troublesome financial bubbles will form.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser
formally dissented over the current dovish approach at the
central bank's last policy meeting, while in recent weeks
Richard Fisher of the Dallas Fed has amplified his concern that
the bank is falling behind the inflation curve.
But even Fisher, one of the Fed's most outspoken hawks,
credited Yellen's "extremely thoughtful" way of taking into
account the views of other policymakers, a factor he said
prompted him not to dissent.
"She may be new to the chair but she's well respected and
she knows all the personalities in the room," said former Fed
Governor Elizabeth Duke. Jeffrey Fuhrer, senior policy advisor
at the Boston Fed, said Yellen's communications style is "a
little more open and accessible" than her predecessor Bernanke.
Adding: "She's a bit more approachable somehow."
The central bank is also watching the November mid-term
elections with particular interest: a Republican takeover of the
Senate could give momentum to a proposal that would force the
Fed to rely on a mechanistic rule to set interest rates based on
the levels of inflation and unemployment in the economy. That
would undermine the collective judgment Yellen feels is needed
to guide the economy in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
SIGNS OF PATIENCE
Despite a falling unemployment rate and inflation that is
rising toward the Fed's 2-percent target, Yellen has in the last
six months managed to shift investors' attention to stagnant
wage growth and the high number of Americans who have given up
the search for work.
She recently described higher inflation readings as "noisy,"
noting that overshooting the target is "at most a risk that we
could face somewhere down the road."
At an IMF event in early July, she dropped another strong
clue that she was not afraid to let the economy heat up, saying
the threat of asset-price bubbles or other financial
instabilities probably won't prompt an earlier-than-expected
policy tightening.
That speech has been cited by a number of analysts who know
Yellen as an important sign that she is putting her stamp on the
evolving debate over how deeply central banks should be
concerned with financial stability. Yellen was clear: raising
rates would almost certainly cost jobs and growth, but wouldn't
necessarily stave off bubbles.
In yet another sign of the Fed's patience, San Francisco Fed
chief John Williams, often cited as a policy bellwether,
recently made the theoretical case for allowing inflation to run
temporarily above target to help bring down the number of
long-term unemployed. Even broaching the idea of letting
inflation run hot is a sensitive topic for a central bank that
in the late 1970s and early 80s hiked its key rates to as high
as 20 percent to slay sky-rocketing price increases.
Investors currently do not expect the Fed to lift rates
until the second half of next year - a remarkable achievement
for Yellen given the U.S. unemployment rate is near a six-year
low and closing in on what Fed officials see as its equilibrium
level.
Colleagues said that Yellen has adapted easily to her new
role, yet what Stockton called her "stress test" lies ahead, and
may begin this fall when the debate over interest rates
intensifies.
The Fed expects to end one of its key crisis programs in
October when it stops buying Treasury bonds andmortgage backed
securities. Once that happens, the next step is to raise rates.
"You're going to see a battle ... that is wide open" among
policymakers, predicted former Fed Vice Chair Alan Blinder.
"There are a zillion ways it could go wrong but the simplest
way is that the Fed exits too slowly, in which case some of the
fears of the inflation hawks will come true," added Blinder, now
a Princeton professor. "The other is that the Fed moves too
quickly - this is the one that often gets forgotten - and the
recovery stalls or, even worse, gets reversed."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington and Jonathan
Spicer in New York; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in San
Francisco and Michael Flaherty in Washington; Editing by Martin
Howell)