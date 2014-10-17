* Fed Chair delivers broad social critique of rich-poor gulf
* Points to stagnant living standards for the majority
* Inequality of opportunity a rare topic for Fed speeches
By Jonathan Spicer
BOSTON, Oct 17 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Friday said the growth of economic inequality in the
United States was not in keeping with American values and she
hinted at a range of steps that could address it.
With global stock markets rebounding after frenzied selling,
Yellen did not comment on the volatility or on monetary policy.
Instead, she ventured into a social critique rare for a U.S.
central banker, focusing on the widening gulf between rich and
poor.
"The extent of and continuing increase in inequality in the
United States greatly concern me," Yellen told a conference
sponsored by the Boston branch of the central bank.
"I think it is appropriate to ask whether this trend is
compatible with values rooted in our nation's history, among
them the high value Americans have traditionally placed on
equality of opportunity."
The topic of income disparity has been addressed by Fed
chairs before. But Yellen in her data-heavy speech went far down
a prescriptive road, saying public spending can narrow gaps in
education quality and help level the economic playing field.
"The United States is one of the few advanced economies in
which public education spending is often lower for students in
lower-income households than for students in higher-income
households," she said. Yellen said relying on property taxes to
pay for schools exacerbated inequality because more affluent
areas could afford to spend more.
Jared Bernstein, a former top economic adviser to Vice
President Joe Biden, said Yellen was "expanding the scope of the
Fed in really positive ways."
"She is clearly trying to connect the micro to the macro,"
he said. "She wants to know how her work at 40,000 feet is
playing out on the ground."
Income disparity has risen since the 2007-2009 recession. A
Fed study published last month showed that from 2010 to 2013,
income growth was concentrated among the richest 3 percent of
U.S. families, who accounted for some 30 percent of all income.
NUDGING LAWMAKERS
Yellen, who has given major speeches on inequality for some
two decades and who toured a hard-hit neighborhood of Boston on
Thursday, said rebounding house prices have restored much wealth
to those at the bottom.
But she cited several troubling trends, including the high
cost of higher education and a slowdown in business formation
that she said could hamper economic mobility. She also analyzed
the role large inheritances play in "the fairly limited
intergenerational mobility."
By some estimates, she said, "income and wealth inequality
are near their highest levels in the past hundred years, much
higher than the average during that time span and probably
higher than for much of American history before then."
Josh Bivens, research director for the left-leaning Economic
Policy Institute, called Yellen's speech "a pretty deep dive
into some pretty specific policy issues," and unusual terrain
for a Fed chair.
Yellen, who did not take questions, said she aimed to
provide a factual basis for further discussion and she sat in
the audience to hear research on race and economic inequality.
Among the issues the Fed is debating is whether the
country's long-term growth potential has declined, and what
might increase it.
"It may be," said Bivens, "that even the bread and butter
job of Fed chair is made harder by the rise of inequality and
they are trying to alert people to that."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Howard
Schneider in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Chizu
Nomiyama)