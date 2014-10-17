(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
* Fed Chair delivers broad social critique of rich-poor gulf
* Points to stagnant living standards for the majority
* Inequality of opportunity a rare topic for Fed speeches
By Jonathan Spicer
BOSTON, Oct 17 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Friday the growth of economic inequality in the
United States "greatly" concerned her, and suggested in a
detailed speech on the politically charged issue that Americans
should ask whether it was compatible with their values.
With global financial markets rebounding from days of
frenzied selling, Yellen did not comment on the volatility or on
monetary policy. Instead she focused on the gulf between rich
and poor that has only grown wider over the last several decades
and, she said, through the U.S. economic recovery.
The data-heavy speech amounted to a broad social critique
and treatise that supported government interventions to help
boost Americans at the bottom of the economic ladder. It
continued Yellen's focus as head of the U.S. central bank on the
trials of the unemployed and underemployed, a concern that has
delayed an interest-rate rise in the wake of the recession.
"The extent of and continuing increase in inequality in the
United States greatly concern me," Yellen told a conference on
the topic at the Boston branch of the central bank.
"It is no secret that the past few decades of widening
inequality can be summed up as significant income and wealth
gains for those at the very top and stagnant living standards
for the majority," she told economists, professors and community
workers.
"I think it is appropriate to ask whether this trend is
compatible with values rooted in our nation's history, among
them the high value Americans have traditionally placed on
equality of opportunity."
Income disparity between the richest Americans and the rest
has risen since the 2007-2009 recession. An extensive Fed study
published last month suggests wealth and income is concentrated
not just within the top 1 percent, as some analyses have
suggested, but actually among a slightly broader slice of the
ultra-rich: the top 3 percent.
From 2010 to 2013, all of the income growth was concentrated
among the top earners with the top 3 percent of U.S. families
accounting for some 30 percent of all income. The disparity was
even greater by wealth, the study found, with the 3 percent
holding 54.4 percent of all net worth in 2013.
NUDGING LAWMAKERS
Yellen, who has given major speeches on inequality for some
two decades and on Thursday toured a hard-hit neighborhood of
Boston, acknowledged that a rebound in house prices over the
last two years has restored much wealth to those at the bottom.
But she cited several troubling contributors to a lack of
equality of opportunity, including the expensive cost of higher
education faced by the young. The slowdown in business formation
may depress productivity and further threaten economic
opportunity, she said.
Heading into unfamiliar territory for a Fed chair, Yellen
compared school funding in the United States with that of other
countries, including approaches to those in lower-income
neighborhoods. She also analyzed the role large inheritances
play in "the fairly limited intergenerational mobility."
By some estimates, she said, "income and wealth inequality
are near their highest levels in the past hundred years, much
higher than the average during that time span and probably
higher than for much of American history before then."
Yellen, who did not take questions, said she aimed to
provide a factual basis for further discussion and she sat in
the audience to hear research on race and economic inequality.
"This seems like a pretty deep dive into some pretty
specific policy issues," unusual terrain for a Fed chair, said
Josh Bivens, research director for the Economic Policy
Institute, a think tank that has focused on employment and
inequality issues. "As a diagnosis there is a pretty convincing
case for what we can do to increase economic mobility."
Yellen did not comment on the economic outlook after a sharp
global stock market selloff that led investors to reappraise the
Fed's likely policy path, and that led Fed officials to open a
debate over their next steps.
The Fed has embraced extraordinary policies to boost
employment and, from former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke to Yellen,
has not hesitated to express frustration at a lack of fiscal
stimulus from Washington. Some Republican lawmakers, meanwhile,
have criticized the Fed's easy-money policies for allowing
Congress to put off cost cuts.
Among the issues the Fed has been debating is whether the
country's long-term growth potential has declined, and whether
there are things that could be done to increase it.
"It may be," said Bivens, "that even the bread and butter
job of Fed chair is made harder by the rise of inequality and
they are maybe trying to alert people to that."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Howard
Schneider in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)