By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen has said the tenor of economic data will decide when the
U.S. central bank raises interest rates. Surprisingly, a data
analysis based on Yellen's own priorities points to a rate
increase by the end of this year.
Yellen has cautioned that the economic models built for
policymakers amount to mere guideposts in a complicated
decision-making process.
But she also has placed special emphasis on a set of
equations for what she dubbed in a November 2012 speech as
"optimal policy" or "optimal control." The equations mimic the
churning of a vast economy and project a rate path that gives
equal importance to meeting the Fed's twin goals of maximum
employment and stable prices.
Last Friday, Fed economists said in a note that they had
updated the model, and the new version suggests the central bank
should tighten policy enough to have the federal funds rate
average 0.33 percent in the October-December period of this
year.
The Fed has kept the rate, which governs overnight lending
between banks, in a zero to 0.25 percent range since late-2008.
However, it's clear the Fed is not following this model.
Several top officials have said they are not likely to bump
rates up until the middle of next year, and to meet the 0.33
percent average would require an extremely sharp hike at the
Fed's next and last meeting of the year on Dec. 16-17.
Even the note's authors are wary of policymakers leaning too
heavily on their calculation because economic models by nature
oversimplify a complex world. The assumptions that go into them
can easily prove to be wrong.
"(Optimal control) paths should be treated with appropriate
caution as a guide to actual policy," Fed economists Flint
Brayton, Thomas Laubach and David Reifschneider wrote.
Yellen made waves in the 2012 speech by describing a
computer simulation of optimal policy that suggested waiting to
raise the fed funds rate until around the first half of 2016 to
more quickly push down unemployment. Under this plan, inflation
would be allowed to run above target for several years.
But as it turned out, the jobless rate came down more
quickly than Yellen or most anyone else anticipated, while
inflation has persisted well below the Fed's 2 percent target.
That has puzzled economists as tightening labor markets are
supposed to push prices higher. In a second note, another group
of Fed economists said they had tweaked the Fed's flagship
economic model to make inflation less sensitive to changes in
labor market slack.
Brayton, Laubach and Reifschneider re-ran Yellen's 2012
computer simulation with minor changes and using the updated
flagship model, which spit out an earlier liftoff for rates.
While they did not release a full methodology of the
simulation, earlier this month the Fed responded to a Freedom of
Information Act request from Reuters by releasing the computer
programs Yellen used to calculate optimal policy in her 2012
speech, which was made when she was the Fed's vice chair.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Paul
Simao)