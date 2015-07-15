July 15 The following are highlights from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony on the
U.S. economy and monetary policy as prepared for delivery on
Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee.
YELLEN ON TIMING OF FIRST INTEREST RATE HIKE:
"The Committee will determine the timing of the initial
increase in the federal funds rate on a meeting-by-meeting
basis, depending on its assessment of realized and expected
progress toward its objectives of maximum employment and 2
percent inflation. If the economy evolves as we expect, economic
conditions likely would make it appropriate at some point this
year to raise the federal funds rate target, thereby beginning
to normalize the stance of monetary policy. Indeed, most
participants in June projected that an increase in the federal
funds target range would likely become appropriate before
year-end."
YELLEN ON RISKS TO ECONOMY
"Foreign developments, in particular, pose some risks to
U.S. growth. Most notably, although the recovery in the euro
area appears to have gained a firmer footing, the situation in
Greece remains difficult. And China continues to grapple with
the challenges posed by high debt, weak property markets, and
volatile financial conditions."
YELLEN ON LABOR MARKET SLACK
"There is still some slack in labor markets. For example,
too many people are not searching for a job but would likely do
so if the labor market was stronger. And, although there are
tentative signs that wage growth has picked up, it continues to
be relatively subdued, consistent with other indications of
slack. Thus, while labor market conditions have improved
substantially, they are, in the FOMC's judgment, not yet
consistent with maximum employment."
YELLEN ON ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE SINCE FEBRUARY
"The economy has made further progress toward the Federal
Reserve's objective of maximum employment, while inflation has
continued to run below the level that the Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) judges to be most consistent over the longer
run with the Federal Reserve's statutory mandate to promote
maximum employment and price stability."
YELLEN ON U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
"Looking forward, prospects are favorable for further
improvement in the U.S. labor market and the economy more
broadly. Low oil prices and ongoing employment gains should
continue to bolster consumer spending, financial conditions
generally remain supportive of growth, and the highly
accommodative monetary policies abroad should work to strengthen
global growth. In addition, some of the headwinds restraining
economic growth, including the effects of dollar appreciation on
net exports and the effect of lower oil prices on capital
spending, should diminish over time. As a result, the FOMC
expects U.S. GDP growth to strengthen over the remainder of this
year and the unemployment rate to decline gradually."
ON INFLATION OUTLOOK
"As the effects of these transitory factors dissipate and as
the labor market improves further, inflation will move gradually
back toward our 2 percent objective over the medium term."
YELLEN ON PATH OF POLICY NORMALIZATION:
"The stance of monetary policy will likely remain highly
accommodative for quite some time after the first increase in
the federal funds rate."
YELLEN ON TRANSPARENCY:
"Efforts to further increase transparency, no matter how
well intentioned, must avoid unintended consequences that could
undermine the Federal Reserve's ability to make policy in the
long-run best interest of American families and businesses."
