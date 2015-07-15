(Adds quotes from Yellen and lawmakers, updates market
reaction)
* Yellen repeats view Fed likely to hike rates this year
* Says Fed to hand over leak documents as soon as it can
* Lawmakers press Fed to follow single monetary policy rule
* Hensarling says central bank "not above the law"
By Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, July 15 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Wednesday resisted calls for more congressional
oversight, as members of a House of Representatives panel
criticized the central bank's policies and pressed it to be more
accountable.
In her semiannual testimony to Congress, Yellen repeated her
view that the Fed will likely hike interest rates later this
year if the U.S. economy expands as expected, and cited
improvement in the labor market.
Her remarks largely tracked the Fed's policy statement last
month.
But in the hearing before the House Financial Services
Committee, monetary policy took a backseat to central bank
transparency. While some lawmakers aggressively questioned
Yellen, it was a gentler session than the grilling she received
before the same panel in February.
The most heated exchange occurred when Representative Sean
Duffy, a Wisconsin Republican, lambasted the Fed and Yellen for
what he described as a failure to properly respond to the 2012
leak of sensitive information to a private financial newsletter.
Duffy pressed Yellen to explain why the Fed has failed to
meet the House panel's demands to release documents related to
the case.
"We've said that we plan to give (the documents) to you as
soon as we're able to do so and not compromise an open criminal
investigation," Yellen responded. "We want to see this
investigation succeed."
Yellen added that the Fed has a clear set of rules to follow
in the event of an alleged leak, but Duffy shot back that the
central bank has failed to follow those rules.
"If anyone is trying to sweep this under the rug, it's the
Fed," Duffy said, demonstrating the frustration that Republican
and some Democratic lawmakers have felt over the case.
U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose on Yellen's rate
comments, while U.S. stocks held steady.
'NOT ABOVE THE LAW'
Republican lawmakers in particular have sought to rein in
the central bank's authority, disturbed by the quadrupling of
its balance sheet, its wide impact on the economy and the broad
regulation powers it has accumulated since the 2008 financial
crisis.
Texas Republican Jeb Hensarling, the committee's chairman,
demanded the central bank be more predictable and implored it to
cooperate with the leak investigation. "The Fed is not above the
law," Hensarling said during his opening remarks.
Hensarling noted that the Senate Banking Committee had
passed a bill in May requiring the Fed chief to go before
Congress in a separate hearing in place of the vice chair of
regulation if that latter position remained unfilled.
Hensarling then asked for a "yes" or "no" answer, and as
Yellen indicated her willingness to do so, he cut her off and
said he would take that as a "yes."
Hensarling and Yellen then sparred over whether banks
continued to be too-big-to-fail.
Representative Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican, told
Yellen the Fed should follow a predictable monetary policy rule
rather than exercise wide discretion.
"I think we need a systematic policy," Yellen responded.
"But I would strongly resist agreeing to follow any rule where
the stance of monetary policy depends on only the current
readings of two economic variables, which is what your reference
rule relies on."
(Editing by Paul Simao)