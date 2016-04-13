WASHINGTON, April 13 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she favors a cautious approach to monetary policy because the U.S. central bank must try to avoid making "big mistakes," according to an interview published on Wednesday.

"We necessarily operate in an environment in which there's a great deal of uncertainty," Yellen told Time magazine in what the publication said was a recent interview.

"In such an environment, it makes sense to use a risk-management approach to identify and avoid the big mistakes. That's one reason I favor a cautious approach," Yellen said, repeating language she has used this year to describe her policy views.

The Fed raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December, issuing projections that signaled another four rate hikes were likely this year.

But a global economic slowdown and volatility in financial markets prompted the central bank to embrace a more cautious approach, with policymakers currently signaling only two hikes will be needed in 2016.

