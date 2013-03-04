WASHINGTON, March 4 Janet Yellen, the U.S.
Federal Reserve's influential vice chair, said on Monday the
central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus is warranted given
how far below its full potential the economy is operating.
Downplaying the potential costs of the Fed's unconventional
easing efforts, which currently include $85 billion in monthly
asset purchases, Yellen highlighted the dangers of a prolonged
period of economic malaise.
"Insufficiently forceful action to achieve our dual mandate
also entails costs and risks," Yellen told a conference
sponsored by the National Association of Business Economists.
"At present, I view the balance of risks still calling for
highly accommodative monetary policy to support a stronger
recovery and more rapid growth in employment."