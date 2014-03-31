CHICAGO, March 31 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Monday the U.S. central bank's "extraordinary"
commitment to boosting the economy, especially the still
struggling labor market, will be needed for some time to come.
Yellen, in her first public speech since becoming Fed chair
two months ago, strongly defended the Fed's policies of low
interest rates and continued bond-buying, saying there remains
"considerable" slack in the economy and job market.
"I think this extraordinary commitment is still needed and
will be for some time, and I believe that view is widely shared
by my fellow policy-makers at the Fed," Yellen said at the 2014
National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)