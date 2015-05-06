WASHINGTON May 6 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the central bank is prepared to take further action to make the financial system safer.

In prepared remarks at the International Monetary Fund, Yellen outlined the contributions of the banking system to society and the economy.

But Yellen quickly turned her speech to the distorted system of incentives and weak controls throughout the financial industry that set the stage for the 2008 financial crisis.

"A combination of responses to distorted incentives by players throughout the financial system created an environment conducive to a crisis," Yellen said.

The central bank chair noted that regulators were too focused on individual firms before the crisis, and not focused enough on the safety of the entire financial system.

Yellen did not comment on monetary policy in her remarks.

Policy makers, including the Fed, "remain watchful for areas in need of further action or in which the steps taken to date need to be adjusted," she said. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)