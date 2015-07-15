WASHINGTON, July 15 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank remains on track
to raise interest rates this year, with labor markets expected
to steadily improve and turmoil abroad unlikely to throw the
U.S. economy off track.
"If the economy evolves as we expect, economic conditions
likely would make it appropriate at some point this year to
raise the federal funds rate," Yellen said in testimony prepared
for the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services
Committee, affirming the view of a central bank prepared to
gradually raise rates after more than six years at a near-zero
level.
Labor markets are "not yet consistent with maximum
employment," she said. "Greece remains difficult. And China
continues to grapple with the challenges posed by high debt,
weak property markets, and volatile financial conditions."
Still, "looking forward, prospects are favorable for further
improvement in the U.S. labor market and the economy more
broadly."
Her written statement to the committee is to be followed by
a hearing later Wednesday morning. The statement largely tracked
her recent public comments, as well as the most recent policy
statement by the Fed's policy-setting committee.
She did, however, include an explicit defense of the Fed's
"transparency and accountability," detailing the central bank's
flow of information to financial markets and its press
conference and audit schedules as evidence it does not need
further congressional oversight.
She will likely be questioned on that very point from
members of the Republican-led House committee. House members
were critical of the Fed at her previous appearance before them
in February. In the intervening months some lawmakers have
expressed frustration over the fact that the Fed has not
released all of the material Congress has requested as part of
an investigation of the possible leak of information from the
central bank to an economic consulting company in 2012.
Yellen has said the Fed had declined to send the information
because a separate Justice Department probe is ongoing.
Yellen's statement was submitted to the committee along with
a lengthier report from the Fed board on the state of the
economy and financial markets.
That report included more detail on what the United States
faces as it tries to go its own way in a weakened world economy.
The expectation that the Fed will diverge from Europe, Japan and
other central banks and begin raising rates has pushed up the
value of the dollar, and driven down exports and U.S. growth,
making the Fed's outlook less certain, the report said.
The report also noted concerns about a possible liquidity
crisis if bond markets become stressed, an issue some investors
and market analysts have cited as a potential source of future
trouble. The staff report said that while there is some evidence
bond markets are not as "deep" or liquid as they used to be,
there is not convincing evidence of "notable deteriorations."
