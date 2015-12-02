WASHINGTON Dec 2 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Wednesday she was "looking forward" to a U.S.
interest rate hike that will be seen as a testament to the
economy's recovery from recession.
In prepared remarks, Yellen did not indicate if she still
expected a rate hike would be warranted at the Fed's last
remaining policy meeting this year on Dec. 15-16.
She said job growth through October pointed to a labor
market that was healing but not yet at full strength. She also
reaffirmed her view that the drag from abroad on U.S. economic
growth and inflation would start to moderate next year.
Already, she saw risks from abroad as having dissipated
since the summer, and noted that consumer spending was
"particularly solid" and its outlook remained positive.
"When the Committee begins to normalize the stance of
policy, doing so will be a testament ... to how far our economy
has come," she said, referring to the Fed's policy-setting
committee. "In that sense, it is a day that I expect we all are
looking forward to."
As in previous speeches and public appearances, Yellen said
the timing of the first U.S. rate increase in nearly a decade
was not as important as the path of subsequent hikes, which she
said should be gradual.
"An abrupt tightening would risk disrupting financial
markets and perhaps even inadvertently push the economy into
recession," she said.
