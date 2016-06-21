By Howard Schneider and Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON, June 21
WASHINGTON, June 21 Global risks and a U.S.
hiring slowdown warrant a cautious approach to raising interest
rates as the Federal Reserve looks for confirmation that the
country's economic recovery remains on track, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen said on Tuesday.
In prepared testimony before the Senate Banking Committee,
Yellen outlined how the central bank was thrown off course
within weeks of raising rates last December by a slowdown in
domestic growth and international events, including concerns
over China's economy and a further collapse in oil prices.
Some of those clouds remain, Yellen said in comments that
seemed to signal no pressing need for the Fed to raise rates.
Before a further tightening of monetary policy, she said,
the Fed needs to be sure U.S. economic growth and hiring have
rebounded and there is no shock from the outcome of Britain's
June 23 vote on whether to leave the European Union.
"The pace of improvement in the labor market appears to have
slowed more recently, suggesting that our cautious approach ...
remains appropriate," Yellen said.
"Proceeding cautiously in raising the federal funds rate
will allow us to keep the monetary support to economic growth in
place while we assess whether growth is returning to a moderate
pace, whether the labor market will strengthen further, and
whether inflation will continue to make progress," she said.
With a weak global economy, low U.S. productivity and other
factors holding down interest rates in the long run, Yellen said
the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate is likely to remain
low "for some time."
Current Fed policymakers' forecasts foresee two rate
increases this year and three each in 2017 and 2018, a slower
pace from their projections in March.
Job gains averaged 200,000 per month in the first quarter
but averaged only about 80,000 in April and May, a possible
"loss of momentum," according to a monetary policy report
submitted to Congress in conjunction with Yellen's appearance.
Yellen's testimony will be followed by questions from
lawmakers about monetary policy, the economy, regulatory matters
and other issues.
CRITICISM
The Fed has faced criticism from Congress over its handling
of matters like a leak of sensitive information several years
ago, and more recently was questioned about cybersecurity after
the theft of $81 million from an account held by the central
bank of Bangladesh at the New York Federal Reserve Bank.
The Fed under Yellen has begun nudging rates higher, but
also has steadily downgraded its forecasts of the U.S. economy,
delayed expected rate increases, and left investors perplexed
about what's influencing its decisions.
The economy is near full employment and inflation has shown
signs of picking up, putting the economy close to meeting the
Fed's twin goals.
Yet Yellen and other policymakers remain tentative. Weak
global demand and the impact of a strong dollar have hurt U.S.
manufacturing, and the May jobs report raised the specter of
slowing employment growth.
Some officials have openly worried that the United States is
being held back by a variety of global and domestic issues that
will mean subpar growth and abnormally low interest rates for
years to come.
Alongside chronic challenges like low productivity and an
aging population, the "Brexit" referendum on Thursday is
considered a possible flashpoint for the global economy if
Britain decides to cut its ties to the EU.
A vote to exit the EU, "could have significant economic
repercussions," a prospect that in part prompted the Fed to hold
off on a rate increase at its policy meeting last week, Yellen
said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)