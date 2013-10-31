WASHINGTON Oct 31 Republican Senator Richard
Shelby, a critic of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said on Thursday
he was not committed to supporting Janet Yellen as the next Fed
chair.
President Barack Obama nominated Yellen, the current Fed
vice chair, to take the top job at the U.S. central bank when
current chief Ben Bernanke leaves in January. Yellen's
nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.
Yellen has lined up meetings with key senators, including
Shelby, ahead of a confirmation hearing expected in
mid-November.
Asked after meeting with Yellen if he supported her
nomination, Shelby told reporters: "I am not committed to her."
"We talked about some things that concern me, such as the
huge portfolio that the Fed is accumulating," said Shelby, who
voted against Yellen's 2010 nomination as Fed vice chair.
The Fed has cut interest rates to near zero and has more
than quadrupled its balance sheet to $3.8 trillion through its
bond purchases to help stimulate the economy.
Shelby has said he has concerns about Yellen's "proclivity
to print money" and her record as a bank regulator.