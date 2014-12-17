BRIEF-Coassets Ltd signs deal with shareholders of Fintech Pte
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
WASHINGTON Dec 17 For highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks at a press conference following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, see. (Compiled by Lucia Mutikani, Ann Saphir, Jonathan Spicer and Anna Yukhananov)
* Q1 TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO