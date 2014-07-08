By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON, July 8
WASHINGTON, July 8 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen will go before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m.
EDT (1400 GMT) on July 15 to deliver the latest report to
Congress on monetary policy, the committee said on Tuesday.
The Fed chief delivers testimony on monetary policy twice a
year to Senate and House committees. The date for the House
hearing has not been announced, but it typically comes the day
after the Senate holds its session.
Yellen's visit to Capitol Hill next week comes as the Fed is
shutting down the stimulus policies it used to combat the
recession, and inching closer to a decision to begin raising
interest rates.
House members also are considering legislation to tighten
congressional oversight of the central bank.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)