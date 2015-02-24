(Adds testimony)
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The Federal Reserve is
preparing to consider interest rate hikes "on a meeting by
meeting basis," Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a congressional
committee on Tuesday in a subtle change of emphasis in how the
Fed has been speaking about its plans for the first interest
rate increase since 2006.
In prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee Yellen
described how the Fed's rate-setting policy committee will
likely proceed in coming months - an effort to increase the
Fed's flexibility and mute any potential market reaction as the
central bank approaches its "liftoff" date.
The committee will first drop the word "patient" from its
statement, part of a phrase used since December to describe the
Fed's approach to the timing of an initial rate hike, Yellen
said.
But that is no guarantee rates will be raised at any given
point, Yellen said. Rather it will be a signal that the Fed was
shifting into a meeting by meeting consideration of a rate
increase.
"If economic conditions continue to improve, as the
Committee anticipates, the Committee will at some point begin
considering an increase in the target range for the federal
funds rate on a meeting-by-meeting basis," Yellen said. "Before
then, the Committee will change its forward guidance. However it
is important to emphasize that a modification of the forward
guidance should not be read as indicating that the Committee
will necessarily increase the target range in a couple of
meetings."
Yellen's discussion of forward guidance was part of prepared
testimony that included a broad overview of a U.S. economy that
appeared to be surging forward with strong job growth and a
continued post-crisis expansion - conditions largely consistent
with a rise in interest rates sometime later this year.
However, Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby, the
chair of the Senate Banking Committee, indicated he was
interested in what he considered more fundamental issues such as
whether Congress should take a more aggressive role in
overseeing the Fed. He has scheduled a separate hearing on that
issue next week, and challenged Yellen on the issue in his
opening statement.
With a more than $4 trillion balance sheet from its various
crisis fighting efforts, "many question whether the Fed can rein
in inflation and avoid destabilizing asset prices," Shelby said.
"I am interested to hear whether the current Chair...believes
the Fed should be immune from any reforms."
Yellen's prepared remarks will be followed by a question
and answer session, and a repeat appearance before a House
committee on Wednesday.
Just completing her first year as Fed chair, Yellen said she
felt U.S. labor markets and other key economic indicators "have
been increasing at a solid rate." However, she said she still
feels the job market is not fully repaired, and that the U.S.
outlook remains somewhat clouded by a weaker-than-hoped-for
global economy, stalled wage growth, and falling inflation.
None of those factors on their own may be enough to keep the
Fed from raising interest rates later this year, perhaps as
early as June. Rates have been near zero since the financial
crisis hit in 2008, part of a record effort by the central bank
to repair the damage of the Great Recession.
But the lack of inflation has made some Fed policymakers
hesitant to commit to raising rates until they are more certain
the U.S. is not headed down the same path as Europe or Japan,
mature industrial economies that are struggling to maintain
growth. The Fed considers a steady 2 percent annual inflation
rate a sign of overall economic health - consistent with its own
ability to return interest rates to a normal level, and not so
high or low that it distorts household and business spending and
investment decisions. Though the current weak prices are
considered likely to be a temporary result of oil's collapse,
doubts remain.
Yellen's statement could set the stage for the Fed to remove
"patient" as soon as its next meeting in March: several
policymakers, including some centrists on the committee, have
said they feel an interest rate increase should be on the table
by June, after the intervening Fed session in April.
The discussion of forward guidance in Yellen's testimony is
an effort to extricate the Fed from a perhaps unforeseen
constraint it created when the word "patient" was put in its
statement in December. Yellen defined patient as a "couple" of
meetings, and policymakers soon became concerned, according to
the most recent Fed minutes, that investors would view any
removal of "patient" as a sign interest rates would definitely
rise two meetings later.
