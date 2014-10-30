GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities steady as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
WASHINGTON Oct 30 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in remarks on Thursday prepared for a diversity conference at the central bank.
Yellen was speaking one day after the Fed ended its monthly bond purchase program and dropped a characterization of U.S. labor market slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's prospects. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.