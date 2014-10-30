WASHINGTON Oct 30 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in remarks on Thursday prepared for a diversity conference at the central bank.

Yellen was speaking one day after the Fed ended its monthly bond purchase program and dropped a characterization of U.S. labor market slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's prospects. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)