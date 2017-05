Taiwan stocks down on profit-taking, tracking overseas caution

TAIPEI, May 5 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday on profit-taking after a 9-session winning streak and as overseas markets turned cautious. The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,928.61 as of 0250 GMT, after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent. Losses were broad-based. Chemical products producer China Petrochemical Development Corp was