DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will appear before a congressional committee on Nov. 4 to take questions on bank regulation, the head of the House Financial Services Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.
The appearance will follow a two-day review of monetary policy at the Fed that concludes on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden