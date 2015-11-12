WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve must
weigh the effects of post-crisis financial regulations and new
channels through which policy affects markets as it prepares to
raise interest rates, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday.
Yellen, kicking off a research conference on policy
transmission and implementation after the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, said the U.S. central bank also must weigh the
disadvantages of its policy actions in light of new tools meant
to help the Fed raise rates.
Fed "policymakers should be mindful of new channels for
monetary policy transmission that may have emerged from the
intricate economic and financial linkages in our global economy
that were revealed by the crisis," she said in prepared remarks.
"It is crucial to understand the effect of regulations and
possible changes in financial intermediation on monetary policy
implementation and transmission," Yellen added.
Yellen, who has said the Fed is on track to raise rates this
year, did not comment on the rate hike timing or the U.S.
economy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Paul Simao)