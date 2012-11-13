WASHINGTON Nov 13 The Federal Reserve is not
sowing the seeds for future runaway U.S. inflation via its
aggressive action to spur an economic recovery, a top U.S.
central banker said on Thursday, flatly rejecting the claims of
some critics.
"I think that this is a fear that is not at all legitimate,"
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen told an audience at the
Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.
"If we left all of that accommodation in place as the
economy recovers and got back to full employment without ever
drawing it back, then the proviso ... money causes inflation,
would have some justification. But we're not in that situation,"
she said.