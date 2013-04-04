BRIEF-Prime Financial secures 100% stake in Altezza Partners
* Prime secures 100 pct stake in Brisbane firm Altezza partners
WASHINGTON, April 4 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday it is appropriate for Japan to try to end a long bout of deflation with aggressive monetary policy after the country announced a $1.4 trillion monetary stimulus overnight.
"Taking an aggressive approach to try to end deflation is something I certainly understand," she said, in a question period following an address to a meeting sponsored by the Society of American Business Writers and Editors.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.