WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The Federal Reserve could
get benefits from buying assets other than long-term U.S. debt
if in a future downturn it could not buy any more government
bonds, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday.
Referring to asset purchase stimulus programs in a video
conference with a minority bankers meeting in Kansas City,
Yellen said: "If we found, I think as other countries did, that
they could reach the limits in terms of purchasing safe assets
like longer-term government bonds, it could be useful to be able
to intervene directly in assets where the prices have a more
direct link to spending decisions."
She added that buying equities and corporate bonds could
have costs and benefits.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)