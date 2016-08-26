(Updates to add graphic)
By Howard Schneider
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming Aug 26 To markets hungry
for direction from the U.S. Federal Reserve, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen offered a sobering dose of uncertainty for monetary
policy and the global economy on Friday, suggesting interest
rates could rise faster than expected in coming months or just
as easily crater back to zero.
In keynote remarks to an annual policy conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, the Fed chief spoke of long term risks that could
force the Fed into a new world of monetary policy including
expanded bond purchases while also seeking to reinforce
expectations of a near term rate hike.
More immediately she provided a probability chart of where
the Fed funds rate may move in coming months. The chart,
distributed with her speech, undercuts the Fed's own "dot plot"
of expected rates by showing the potentially broad range of
possible outcomes, from the policy rate spiking above 3.0
percent by the end of 2017 or falling again to zero with a 70
percent probability.
The comments gave little clarity about where the Fed is
heading, but instead sent markets a message: pay less attention
to the Fed's quarterly summary of economic projections, the
so-called dot plot, as a guide to policy, and more to the flow
of economic data.
The Fed has been debating the value of the dot plot, which
some officials argue is too narrowly interpreted as a precise
forecast of rates which markets then promptly second guess when
conditions change.
The "fan chart" of likely interest rates, wide enough to
encompass a range of outcomes and market rate predictions, is a
change the Fed has discussed as a permanent addition to its
quarterly summary of economic projections. Yellen said that
level of uncertainty should be taken as a fact of life.
"Our ability to predict how the federal funds rate will
evolve over time is quite limited," Yellen said, explaining the
chart that put the expected rate path released by the Fed in
June in the middle of a broad set of likely outcomes.
"The reason for the wide range is that the economy is
frequently buffeted by shocks and thus rarely evolves as
predicted."
Yellen's remarks kicked off a three day conference that this
year is exploring whether monetary policy needs a fundamental
overhaul in light of the 2008 global financial crisis, with
papers exploring ideas like how to make it easier for central
banks to impose negative interest rates.
For the U.S., Yellen set aside many of the more adventurous
ideas with a broad conclusion that the Fed could fight future
crisis with the tools it has at hand, using bond purchases to
pump money into the financial system and using forward guidance
to commit to keeping rates low.
However she also sketched a future in which much will remain
unsettled.
If productivity and economic growth remain low and world
savings rates remain high, she said it is conceivable the Fed is
never able to raise the policy rate beyond 2.0 percent, leaving
the central bank anchored uncomfortably close to zero.
A recession at that point, she said, would mean that "asset
purchases and forward guidance might have to be pushed to
extremes to compensate."
In a footnote she referred to recent Fed research indicating
that a bad downturn that begins when rates are low could require
the Fed to take on another $4 trillion in assets, doubling its
current balance sheet.
"Future policymakers could find that they are not adequate
to deal with deep and prolonged economic downturns," Yellen
said, and may need to look at some of the more adventurous ideas
under discussion. "Future policymakers might choose to consider
some additional tools."
