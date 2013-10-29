WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. President Barack Obama's
nomination of Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve appears
headed toward a smooth confirmation by the Democratic-led
Senate, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday.
"I think she'll be confirmed quite easily," Reid, a Nevada
Democrat, told his weekly news conference.
Reid dismissed Republican Senator Rand Paul's threat to place
"a hold" on the nomination unless there is a vote on Paul's
proposal to require greater transparency at the U.S. central
bank.
Reid, who is pushing for votes on a number of administration
nominees in coming days and weeks, said, "I'm not going to have
one senator, two senators, hold up these votes."
To end "a hold" on a nominee, Reid would need to muster the
support of at least 60 of the Senate's 100 members. Democrats
now control the Senate, 54-46.
But with Yellen likely to draw broad bipartisan support,
she is expected to draw far more than 60 votes, senior Democrats
said.
Yellen, currently the Fed's vice chair, is expected to begin
courtesy visits later this week with members of the Senate
Banking Committee, which will hold her confirmation hearing,
likely on Nov. 14.
If confirmed, she would replace Ben Bernanke when his term
as Fed chair expires at the end of January.