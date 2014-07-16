WASHINGTON, July 16 U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony as prepared for delivery to the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday is a repeat of the remarks she delivered before the Senate Banking Committee a day earlier.

In her testimony, Yellen said the U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete, with a still-ailing job market and stagnant wages justifying loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future. (Washington economics team)