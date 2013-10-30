WASHINGTON Oct 30 A senior Republican U.S.
senator vowed on Wednesday to block confirmation of President
Barack Obama's nominees to head the Federal Reserve and the
Department of Homeland Security if the administration does not
provide more information about the 2012 attack on U.S.
diplomatic facilities in Benghazi, Libya.
Senator Lindsey Graham said he would put a hold on the
nomination of Janet Yellen to head the Fed and Jeh Johnson to
take the homeland security post as a last resort after trying
repeatedly to get more information on the Benghazi matter.
"That is the only leverage we have," the South Carolina
Republican told a news conference.
Republicans and Democrats have been waging a political
battle over Benghazi since militants linked to al Qaeda
affiliates attacked U.S. diplomatic outposts and killed
Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, and three
other Americans on Sept. 11 of last year.
Republicans say the attacks exposed security lapses that
must be addressed. Some also accuse Democrats of a cover-up to
protect Obama as he ran for re-election in 2012 as well as
then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, considered a leading
2016 Democratic presidential candidate.
Graham is not the only Republican threatening to hold up
Yellen's nomination. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky threatened to
place a "hold" on the nomination unless a vote is held on his
proposal to require greater transparency at the U.S. central
bank.
To end a hold on a nominee, Democrat Harry Reid, the Senate
majority leader, would need to muster the support of at least 60
of the Senate's 100 members. Democrats now control the Senate,
54-46.
Graham and five other Republican lawmakers at the news
conference said they were motivated by a desire to hold
accountable whoever was responsible for the Benghazi attacks,
not politics.
"We're demanding action, not because we're Republicans, but
because the nation needs to know," he said.
Some Republicans have been calling for survivors of the
attack to appear before Congress. The administration says
eyewitnesses are likely to testify in any criminal trial, and
that appearing in Congress could put their lives at risk and
weaken the prosecutors' case.
The White House has said it has responded to repeated
requests from Congress for more information about Benghazi,
noting that one of the diplomatic security agents who survived
the attack has testified to a House of Representatives
committee.