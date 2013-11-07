WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee said on Thursday that it will hold a hearing on Nov.
14 on the nomination of Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen
to take the helm of the central bank when Ben Bernanke steps
down at the end of January.
The hearing will be at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
President Barack Obama, whose Democrats hold 12 of the 22
positions on the banking panel, nominated Yellen last month.
If confirmed by the full Senate, she would become the first
woman to ever lead the U.S. central bank.
Yellen is expected to face criticism from Republicans
concerned by the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy, but no
serious challenge to gaining Senate approval, where Democrats
control 55 of its 100 seats.
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and quadrupled the size of its balance sheet to $3.4 trillion
through three massive rounds of bond purchases, also called
quantitative easing, to spur tepid U.S. growth and hiring.
Several Republicans say they will place holds on her
nomination to gain leverage on other issues, meaning she will
have to get at least 60 votes to overcome the chamber's
procedural hurdles. But even critics believe she will gather
sufficient bipartisan support.
Democratic leaders have not indicated when they would
schedule time on the Senate floor to debate her confirmation
before a final vote.
Bernanke's terms expires on Jan. 31.