WASHINGTON Jan 31 Incoming Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the economy before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 13, an aide for the panel said on Friday.

The hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT), the aide said.

It will be Yellen's second day of testimony on the Fed's semiannual monetary policy report. She is scheduled to testify before a House panel on Feb. 11.