WASHINGTON Feb 24 Tough questions aimed at
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen from a rising force in the
Democratic Party on Tuesday showed how the U.S. central bank is
facing increasing pressure from both sides of the political
aisle.
"I urge you ... to assess whether the leadership of the
Fed's staff is on the same page as the Federal Reserve Board,"
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said during Yellen's
two-hour appearance before the Senate Banking Committee.
The hearing, part of the Fed's semi-annual economic and
monetary policy report to Congress, came amid rising threats to
the central bank's independence. Republicans, now in control of
both legislative branches, have been leading efforts to rein in
the Fed, but Democrats are pushing for more transparency too.
Yellen, who took over as Fed chief just over a year ago,
maintained a calm, deliberate demeanor throughout the
questioning, which touched upon currency manipulation, insurance
regulation and a bill to fully audit the central bank. She was,
however, not pressed on when the Fed might raise interest rates
amid expectations that it will make the move later this year.
Alabama Republican Richard Shelby, who chairs the committee,
took an aggressive tack at the start of the session, issuing a
statement saying that the Fed had gained "unprecedented power"
and needed greater oversight. But in his questions to Yellen,
Shelby showed respect and patience.
The harshest questioning came from Warren, who has
frequently criticized Wall Street and financial regulators and
is being pushed by liberal Democrats to run for the presidency
in 2016.
Warren asked Yellen to explain why the Fed has not honored
her request for a briefing into leaked Fed meeting minutes
several years ago, and she took aim at certain statements made
by Fed general counsel Scott Alvarez, saying they showed he was
critical of parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
Several times, as Yellen tried to answer, Warren interrupted
to demand a simpler response, saying at one point, "we just need
a yes or no here."
Yellen reaffirmed her strong opposition to the so-called
"Audit the Fed" bill before Congress. It is championed by
Republican Senator Rand Paul, a likely 2016 presidential
candidate, but does not appear to have gained traction with
other key Republicans, including Tennessee Republican Bob
Corker.
During the hearing, Corker said he opposed the bill. Shelby,
a frequent Fed critic, has refused to say whether he supports it
or not, though he said on Tuesday that Congress could
structurally change the central bank if it wanted.
Although committee members were largely respectful of
Yellen's expertise and standing on Tuesday, she is likely to
face a more hostile crowd when she appears in front of the House
of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.
