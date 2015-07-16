WASHINGTON, July 16 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Thursday she would be open to a "modest" increase
in the threshold that financial regulators use to determine
whether a U.S. bank is systemically important.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law says that all U.S.
banks with more than $50 billion in assets are labeled
systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs), making
them subject to tougher supervision by the central bank.
Republican lawmakers have proposed allowing banks with
assets between $50 billion and $500 billion to lose the SIFI
designation if the Fed believes they are not systemically risky.
Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee in her semiannual
address to Congress that she was open to a modest increase in
the SIFI threshold.
