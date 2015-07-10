CLEVELAND, July 10 The U.S. labor market is not
quite as tight as the current 5.3 percent unemployment rate
suggests, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday,
signaling she sees more room for low interest rates to help job
conditions.
"You are absolutely right that by some metrics we have gone
beyond maximum sustainable employment, and by others we
haven't," she said in answer to a question from a member of the
audience after a speech here. The unemployment rate, she said,
is the best single measure of labor market slack, but there are
many others she also takes into consideration. "5.3 is pretty
close, but at least my own judgement is there is a little bit
more slack than that."
She also said that the IMF's view that the Fed should not
raise interest rates until 2016 is "part of the spectrum of
opinion."
