Jan 9 Janet Yellen, set to take over as head of
the Federal Reserve next month, is "hopeful" that U.S. economic
growth will accelerate in 2014 to reach 3 percent or more and
persistently low inflation will move up toward the central
bank's target, according to a Time magazine interview released
Thursday.
"I think we'll see stronger growth this year," Yellen said
in the interview, released online ahead of the Time edition's
Jan. 20 publishing date. "Most of my colleagues on the Fed's
policymaking committee and I are hopeful that the first digit
(of GDP growth) could be 3 rather than 2."
U.S. gross domestic product growth has averaged 2.6 percent
through the first three quarters of 2013, but appears to have
gathered momentum in the second half the year.
Yellen, who will succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Feb.
1, also said she believes that the persistently low level of
inflation, a worry for policy-makers, will pick up.
"The recovery has been frustratingly slow, but we're making
progress in getting people back to work, and I anticipate that
inflation will move back toward our longer-run goal of 2
percent," she said.