DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON Nov 21 The U.S. Senate aims to hold a vote in December to confirm Janet Yellen as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, a Senate Democratic leadership aide said on Thursday.
The current Fed No. 2 earlier won backing for her nomination from the Senate Banking Committee, which voted 14 to 8 to advance her confirmation to the full Senate for approval.
Yellen, nominated by President Barack Obama to replace current Fed chief Ben Bernanke when his term expires on Jan. 31, is widely expected to win confirmation without a hitch. She would become the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: