By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The Federal Reserve is
weighing whether banks should get more time to comply with the
Volcker rule, which bans them from trading with their own money,
Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Janet Yellen said in a Nov. 18 letter
to a U.S. Senator.
"As it considers the merits of adopting a final rule, the
Board will also consider the public interest in granting an
extension of the conformance period," Yellen wrote to Mike
Crapo, the ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee.
She was responding to several follow-up questions Crapo asked
from her Nov. 14 confirmation hearing on her appointment to
replace Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Yellen did not specify in her letter whether an extension
will be granted, but noted that the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law does give the Fed some leeway because it permits
regulators to grant banks up to three one-year extensions if
necessary.
But her comments come at a critical time for the Fed and the
four other regulators who have been working long hours to try
and complete the rule before the end of the year.
The five banking and financial market regulators have been
struggling to agree on a workable rule that will permit banks to
continue engaging in healthy trading, while banning riskier
activities.
The Fed, the other two banking regulators and the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission are eyeing the week of Dec. 9 for a
final vote, while the Securities and Exchange Commission is
mulling the week of Dec. 16, two people familiar with the matter
say.
However, the exact schedule is still not known, in part
because the SEC's Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein and CFTC
Chairman Gary Gensler have both raised concerns about the final
draft of the rule, one of those people said.
Stein, who previously worked for Rhode Island Democratic
Senator Jack Reed on the Senate Banking Committee, was a key
Capitol Hill staffer during the drafting of the Dodd-Frank law.
She has raised some concerns internally, saying the final
rule appears too weak and may not close potential loopholes, the
person added.
Wall Street banks have long complained that the Volcker rule
would eat into their profits and depress client trading. They
are worried it would hamper legitimate activities that are
beneficial to customers, such as market-making.
In the heady days before the financial crisis, large banks
ran so-called proprietary trading desks that played financial
markets to make money. But those desks have largely disappeared,
even ahead of the rule's implementation.