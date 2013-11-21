By Sarah N. Lynch and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. regulators are
considering whether to give banks more time to comply with the
Volcker rule, which bans them from gambling with their own
money, Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Janet Yellen said in a Nov. 18
letter.
Yellen, nominated by President Barack Obama to lead the Fed,
did not say whether an extension would be granted, but pointed
out that the law permits regulators to give banks up to three
one-year extensions if necessary.
"The Board will ... consider the public interest in granting
an extension of the conformance period," Yellen wrote to Mike
Crapo, a Republican, responding to follow-up questions posted a
hearing into her confirmation.
Regulators are struggling to reach consensus on the complex
issues entailed by the rule, a crucial part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank act that was adopted to make investment banks safer
and prevent a repeat of the 2008 credit crisis.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has told the five regulatory
agencies involved to get the work done before the end of the
year, and they are now eyeing next month to make a final
decision on the 1,000 page rule.
One senior regulator on Wednesday launched an attack on the
latest draft, highlighting the discord that still surroundings
the rule after several years and hinting at how left-wing
politicians regard the law.
"Given what I've read, Volcker isn't worth doing if the
language remains as is. I'd oppose it if there were a vote now,"
Bart Chilton, a member of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC), said in a statement.
Chilton is the first regulator to speak publicly about the
law. He said he was leaving the CFTC, the nation's derivatives
regulator, and will not join further policy votes.
MORE CONCERNS
The Fed and the four other regulators who are having a hard
time agreeing on a rule that will permit banks to continue
engaging in healthy trading, but ban riskier activities such as
so-called proprietary trading.
Wall Street banks have long complained that the Volcker rule
would eat into their profits and depress client trading,
worrying it would hamper legitimate activities that are
beneficial to customers, such as market-making.
In the heady days before the financial crisis, large banks
ran so-called proprietary trading desks that played financial
markets to make money. But those desks have largely disappeared,
even ahead of the rule's implementation.
The Fed, the other two banking regulators and the CFTC are
eyeing the week of Dec. 9 for a final vote, while the Securities
and Exchange Commission is mulling the week of Dec. 16, two
people familiar with the matter say.
But the exact schedule is still not known, in part because
the SEC's Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein and CFTC Chairman
Gary Gensler have both raised concerns about the final draft of
the rule, one of those people said.
Stein, who previously worked for Rhode Island Democratic
Senator Jack Reed on the Senate Banking Committee, was a key
Capitol Hill staffer during the drafting of Dodd-Frank.
She has raised some concerns internally, saying the final
rule appears too weak and may not close potential loopholes, the
person added.
Chilton also said the rule would allow banks to continue to
engage in proprietary trading under the guise of hedging risk,
something Congress had explicitly ruled out.
"Congress was clear about what the Volcker Rule was to
accomplish. The work product being circulated isn't consistent
with Congressional intent nor the letter of the law," he said.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler disseminated the text of the rule
among his fellow commissioners this week, after he found there
was enough consensus among the leaders of the five regulators to
pass it on to the next level.