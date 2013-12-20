BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 20 Janet Yellen, an unwavering advocate of the Federal Reserve's aggressive steps to boost the U.S. economy, on Friday took a big step toward becoming the first woman to head the central bank as her nomination cleared a Senate Republican procedural hurdle.
On a vote of 59-34, the Senate agreed to end debate on President Barack Obama's nomination of Yellen. A vote to confirm her is set for Jan. 6.
If approved, as widely expected, Yellen would succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke after his term expires on Jan. 31. She is currently the central bank's vice chair.
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027