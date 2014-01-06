WASHINGTON Jan 6 Janet Yellen won confirmation from the U.S. Senate on Monday to take the reins at the Federal Reserve as it seeks to delicately wind down its crisis-era stimulus.

The Senate voted 56-26 to approve the nomination. Yellen, 67, will succeed Ben Bernanke after his term as Fed chairman expires on Jan. 31.

Currently the Fed's vice chair, Yellen will be the first woman to lead the central bank in its 100-year history.