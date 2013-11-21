WASHINGTON Nov 21 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday approved Janet Yellen's nomination to become the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve, sending it to the full Senate for a final vote.

If confirmed, as is widely expected, the current number two at the U.S. central bank will replace its chairman, Ben Bernanke, when his term expires on Jan. 31, making her the most powerful woman in world finance.

The vote was 14 in favor and 8 against.